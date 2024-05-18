American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) PT Raised to $41.00 at Scotiabank

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.71.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.71. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.70.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The firm had revenue of $423.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $266,987.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 7,263 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $266,987.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,511.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,736.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,476 shares of company stock worth $331,919 and have sold 60,263 shares worth $2,212,078. 6.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

