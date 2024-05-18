Aminex (LON:AEX) Trading Down 12%

Shares of Aminex PLC (LON:AEX – Get Free Report) were down 12% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.42 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.44 ($0.02). Approximately 7,232,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 6,696,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.64 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £67.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.22.

Aminex PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas assets, reserves, and resources. The company operates through Producing Oil and Gas Properties, Exploration Activities, and Oilfield Services segments. Its properties include the Kiliwani South, Ruvuma PSA, and Nyuni Area PSA exploration licenses located primarily in Tanzania.

