Analysts Offer Predictions for Tecnoglass Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.33. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.37 per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Tecnoglass in a report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.83.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $54.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.79. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $28.21 and a 52-week high of $59.76.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $192.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.0% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 11,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 44.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,919 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,296,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 37.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 12.68%.

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

