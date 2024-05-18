Analysts Offer Predictions for Xcel Energy Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:XEL)

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Xcel Energy in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Xcel Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Xcel Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

XEL opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.66. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $66.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.548 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 26,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 29,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

