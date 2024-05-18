Analysts Set Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI) Target Price at C$22.55

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.55.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGI. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America upgraded Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$21.75 to C$27.75 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Alamos Gold from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Haywood Securities boosted their price target on Alamos Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of Alamos Gold stock opened at C$23.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of C$9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a one year low of C$14.80 and a one year high of C$23.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$20.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$18.39.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$374.24 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 19.41%. Equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.8568 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamos Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is presently 19.72%.

Insider Activity at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total value of C$559,737.00. In other Alamos Gold news, Senior Officer Mario Luis Chavez – Martinez sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.66, for a total transaction of C$559,737.00. Also, Senior Officer Gregory S. Fisher sold 8,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.35, for a total value of C$173,874.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 205,918 shares of company stock worth $4,274,387. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

