Analysts Set Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Price Target at $20.42

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.42.

CLF has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Citigroup downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $1,005,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,759,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,242,331.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ron A. Bloom purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 87,000 shares of company stock worth $1,470,640 and sold 221,066 shares worth $4,464,688. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth about $117,585,000. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,370,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 154.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,586,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,181,000 after buying an additional 1,568,961 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 240.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,988,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,083,000 after buying an additional 1,404,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,928,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $17.51 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.00 and a 200-day moving average of $19.22.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the mining company to repurchase up to 17.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

