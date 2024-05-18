Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $44.00

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Fluor by 22.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 32.7% in the third quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,867,000 after acquiring an additional 119,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Fluor by 4.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,648 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. Fluor has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

