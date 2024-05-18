Analysts Set Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) PT at $44.00

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fluor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st.
Shares of NYSE:FLR opened at $38.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.12 and its 200-day moving average is $38.68. Fluor has a 52-week low of $26.24 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.
Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fluor will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
