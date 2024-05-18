Analysts Set Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Target Price at $164.65

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $164.65.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th.

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $135.29 per share, with a total value of $991,675.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in shares of Illumina by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 3,103 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2,613.0% in the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,120 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 5.0% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,619 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 99.5% in the first quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 6,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,070 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,404,000 after buying an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Illumina stock opened at $111.07 on Wednesday. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $213.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.74. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

