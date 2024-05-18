Analysts Set Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) PT at $404.90

Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $404.90.

Several research firms have weighed in on MOH. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $453.00 to $412.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $406.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $410.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $347.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $375.20 and its 200-day moving average is $372.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Molina Healthcare has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $423.92.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 23.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

