Analysts Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target at $314.31

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $316.85.

PANW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Palo Alto Networks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $302.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,200.0% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 607.1% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 99 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $317.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.25. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $186.75 and a fifty-two week high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 30.24%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

