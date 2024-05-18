Analysts Set Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Target Price at $51.63

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.63.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 507,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,813,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Pure Storage news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 20,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $1,075,702.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,364. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 15,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $807,100.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 507,824 shares in the company, valued at $26,813,107.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,581 shares of company stock worth $15,266,704. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,793,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,666,781,000 after acquiring an additional 663,465 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,789,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,652,735,000 after purchasing an additional 495,183 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 4,068,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,104 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,028,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,664,000 after purchasing an additional 160,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pure Storage by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,399,759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,285 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $59.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 348.08, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $60.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.79 and its 200-day moving average is $43.83.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

