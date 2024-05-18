Analysts Set Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target at $162.23

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.23.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock.

Get Qualys alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Qualys

Qualys Stock Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

QLYS stock opened at $147.12 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 52-week low of $116.95 and a 52-week high of $206.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 0.51.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 4,034 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total value of $661,414.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,608 shares in the company, valued at $31,743,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,842 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Qualys

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Qualys by 545.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys

(Get Free Report

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.