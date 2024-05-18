Analysts Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Price Target at $307.93

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $307.93.

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $320.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $290.00 price target (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

In related news, VP Isaac Woods sold 150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.59, for a total transaction of $43,138.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,820.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 13,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $3,933,978.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,482 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,400,575.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,006 shares of company stock worth $4,822,904. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 951.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,532,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,611,915,000 after purchasing an additional 5,006,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,048,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,092,891,000 after purchasing an additional 438,356 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 859,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 388,400 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,912,000 after purchasing an additional 365,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 33,600.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 295,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,658,000 after purchasing an additional 294,337 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $269.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $279.05 and a 200 day moving average of $283.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $252.11 and a 12 month high of $348.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

