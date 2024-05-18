Andrew Greville Buys 340,000 Shares of Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR) Stock

Ballymore Resources Limited (ASX:BMR – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Greville bought 340,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$51,680.00 ($34,225.17).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

Ballymore Resources Limited operates as an exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Dittmer project that consists of two mining leases and three granted exploration permits covering an area of approximately 488 square kilometers located in central Queensland; the Ruddygore project comprises four granted exploration permits, which covers an area of 558 square kilometers located adjacent to the regional center of Chillagoe in north Queensland; and the Mount Molloy project includes one granted exploration permit covering an area of approximately 78 square kilometers located in Hodgkinson province of north Queensland and is located south of the town of Mount Molloy.

