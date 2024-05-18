Annie Laurenson Sells 12,500 Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Stock

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Annie Laurenson sold 12,500 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.20, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00.

Annie Laurenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 20th, Annie Laurenson sold 5,200 shares of Lundin Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.30, for a total value of C$69,160.00.

Shares of LUN opened at C$17.50 on Friday. Lundin Mining Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.92. The stock has a market cap of C$13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 92.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining ( TSE:LUN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 3.49% and a net margin of 3.04%. Analysts anticipate that Lundin Mining Co. will post 0.8013972 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 189.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LUN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.50 to C$18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.10 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.50 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lundin Mining from C$16.40 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lundin Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$15.49.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, Sweden, and Argentina. It primarily produces copper, zinc, gold, nickel, and molybdenum, as well as lead, silver, and other metals.

