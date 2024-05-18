APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 33,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter worth $7,571,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,237,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,412,000 after acquiring an additional 38,505 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of APA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,053,000 after purchasing an additional 90,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, APA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.36. APA Co. has a 52 week low of $28.90 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). APA had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 45.32%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

