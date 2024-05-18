Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Receives $36.59 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.59.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AIRC shares. Mizuho lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James lowered shares of Apartment Income REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of AIRC stock opened at $38.72 on Wednesday. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $28.22 and a 12 month high of $38.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.48.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 66.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.5% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 1.9% during the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Corp (NYSE: AIRC) is a publicly traded, self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). AIR's portfolio comprises 76 communities totaling 27,010 apartment homes located in 10 states and the District of Columbia. AIR offers a simple, predictable business model with focus on what we call the AIR Edge, the cumulative result of our focus on resident selection, satisfaction, and retention, as well as relentless innovation in delivering best-in-class property management.

