Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 107.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,803 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of Arch Resources worth $2,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 188.6% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 202 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arch Resources during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Resources

In other news, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arch Resources news, Director James N. Chapman sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.08, for a total transaction of $369,080.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,393.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela R. Butcher purchased 200 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $165.00 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,152 shares of company stock worth $18,207,158. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley cut their price target on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (down from $180.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down from $185.00) on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Arch Resources Price Performance

ARCH opened at $161.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.32. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.68.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The energy company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $680.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.52 million. Arch Resources had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 10.89%. The business’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Arch Resources Profile

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

