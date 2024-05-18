Argus Cuts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $115.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Argus from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CAH. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.57.

Shares of CAH opened at $99.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.71. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $80.90 and a 52 week high of $116.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.41.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $54.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.05 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 54.74% and a net margin of 0.25%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Cardinal Health by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 184,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 61,933 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 282,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,470,000 after buying an additional 38,769 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 55,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 150,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,793,000 after buying an additional 149,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

