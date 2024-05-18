Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARI) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Aris Mining Corporation (TSE:ARIFree Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aris Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Cormark also issued estimates for Aris Mining’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Aris Mining (TSE:ARIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$170.17 million during the quarter.

In other news, Senior Officer Oliver Dachsel bought 25,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.68 per share, with a total value of C$94,940.32. In other Aris Mining news, Senior Officer Oliver Dachsel acquired 25,799 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$94,940.32. Also, Director Serafino Iacono sold 61,000 shares of Aris Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.52, for a total value of C$275,982.30.

