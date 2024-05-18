Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High at $326.79

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $326.79 and last traded at $326.79, with a volume of 10518 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $326.03.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANET. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

The stock has a market cap of $100.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $284.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.53.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.29, for a total transaction of $57,184.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,827 shares in the company, valued at $721,704.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 11,650 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.28, for a total transaction of $3,335,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 386,018 shares of company stock valued at $112,232,499. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Arista Networks by 872.7% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

