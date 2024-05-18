Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,956 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 172.5% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 92,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,368,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $1,259,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 26,142 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 74,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Richard John Marano sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total value of $221,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,097.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 1,495 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $180,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,134 shares of company stock valued at $488,795 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $128.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th.

View Our Latest Research Report on ARW

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW stock opened at $131.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.61 and a 200-day moving average of $120.63. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.51 and a 12-month high of $147.42.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 2.28%. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.