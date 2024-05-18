Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Asana were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. a16z Perennial Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the 4th quarter valued at $750,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Asana in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Asana during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Asana by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 10,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $155,414.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 753,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,594,797.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $69,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 220,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,832.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,733 shares of company stock valued at $788,886. Company insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Asana Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ASAN opened at $15.79 on Friday. Asana, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.34 and a 1-year high of $26.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $171.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.59 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 75.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ASAN. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

