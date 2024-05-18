Ascential (LON:ASCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $320.80

Shares of Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 320.80 ($4.03) and last traded at GBX 317.70 ($3.99), with a volume of 264132 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 316.60 ($3.98).

Ascential Stock Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 310.23 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 296.80. The company has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32,240.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.89, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ascential Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 128.60 ($1.62) per share. This is an increase from Ascential’s previous dividend of $4.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th. Ascential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60,000.00%.

About Ascential

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, China, rest of the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Marketing and Financial Technology.

