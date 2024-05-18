Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Sets New 12-Month High at $6,150.00

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6,150 ($77.24) and last traded at GBX 6,150 ($77.24), with a volume of 1643955 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6,086 ($76.44).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
AHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,800 ($85.41) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a report on Friday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,150 ($77.24) target price on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.57) to GBX 5,100 ($64.05) and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($82.89) price target on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashtead Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,970.63 ($62.43).
Ashtead Group Price Performance
Ashtead Group Company Profile
Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.
