Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Price Target Raised to $186.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $182.00 to $186.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on AIZ. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.25.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Assurant has a 1 year low of $118.45 and a 1 year high of $189.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Assurant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Assurant by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

