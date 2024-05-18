Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) Reaches New 12-Month High at $467.50

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 467.50 ($5.87) and last traded at GBX 464 ($5.83), with a volume of 276102 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 453 ($5.69).

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATYM. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 410 ($5.15) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 530 ($6.66) to GBX 580 ($7.28) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

The stock has a market cap of £671.52 million, a PE ratio of 2,086.96, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 412.51 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 357.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.43, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is the Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It explores for copper concentrates, silver by-products, and gold.

