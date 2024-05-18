ATRenew (RERE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 20th. Analysts expect ATRenew to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. ATRenew has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATRenew (NYSE:RERE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATRenew had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $545.58 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect ATRenew to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATRenew Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RERE opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.62. ATRenew has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.79 million, a P/E ratio of -28.30 and a beta of -0.25.

ATRenew Company Profile

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras; and vintage bags, watches, liquor, gold, and various household goods through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

