Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 551 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.90). Approximately 186,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 327,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.18).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.92) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group Stock Up 3.5 %
About Auction Technology Group
Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Auction Technology Group
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.