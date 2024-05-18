Auction Technology Group (LON:ATG) Stock Price Up 11.6%

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 551 ($6.92) and last traded at GBX 549 ($6.90). Approximately 186,286 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 327,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 492 ($6.18).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 710 ($8.92) price target on shares of Auction Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Auction Technology Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group Stock Up 3.5 %

About Auction Technology Group

The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £710.90 million, a PE ratio of 4,171.43 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 564.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 550.32.

(Get Free Report)

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewelry, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, laboratories and pharmaceuticals, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Auction Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auction Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.