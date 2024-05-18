Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Director Sells $144,096.00 in Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Reid Hoffman sold 45,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.16, for a total value of $144,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 389,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,231,433.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Reid Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Reid Hoffman sold 338,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $1,078,220.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 27th, Reid Hoffman sold 592,249 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $1,640,529.73.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $2.74 on Friday. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AUR shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 84,784,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,962 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Aurora Innovation by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,596,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after acquiring an additional 6,962,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 823.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,315,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,090,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 48.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,060,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 5,903,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greylock 15 GP LLC bought a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $61,604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

