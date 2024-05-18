AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (AVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.70 on July 15th

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.70 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 123.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $11.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.7%.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AVB opened at $198.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.90. AvalonBay Communities has a 1 year low of $160.45 and a 1 year high of $200.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $712.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 34.05% and a return on equity of 8.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total transaction of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total transaction of $928,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

