Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 1,151 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 15.7% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 19,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 5.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.08.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE PRU opened at $121.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.05 and its 200 day moving average is $106.20.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total transaction of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 164,536 shares of company stock valued at $19,245,606 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.