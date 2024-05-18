Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,198 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,460,000 after purchasing an additional 120,614 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,864,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,273,000 after buying an additional 19,643 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 466,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,274,000 after buying an additional 110,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincluden Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $2,170,000. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $697,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.23.

Ventas Stock Performance

VTR opened at $48.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.55. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $39.33 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is -947.32%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

