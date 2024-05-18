Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 4,855 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. RF&L Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. RF&L Wealth Management LLC now owns 151,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,046,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 40,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $57.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.00 and its 200 day moving average is $53.13.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

