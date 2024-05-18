Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,616 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.19% of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,747 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,243 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 213.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,904 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 25,113 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,310 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 18,824 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the technology ETF’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIQ opened at $34.30 on Friday. Global X Future Analytics Tech ETF has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -201.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73.

