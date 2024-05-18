Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 1,073 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. TD Cowen raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $300.54.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,626,876.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 5,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,626,876.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,592,391. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $813,378.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,792.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,979 shares of company stock worth $6,603,372. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

TT opened at $328.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.54. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $335.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.39 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.90%.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.