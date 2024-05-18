Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 14,920 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,453 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $37.99 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.69. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

