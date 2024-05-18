Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 178 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total transaction of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,356,705.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 50,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.63, for a total value of $6,981,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,017 shares in the company, valued at $21,365,763.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,145 shares of company stock worth $11,779,113. 7.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $141.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $76.31 and a 1 year high of $144.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $135.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.44. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RCL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.