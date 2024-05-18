Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 186 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Synopsys by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.8% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 2.6% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.00.

Synopsys Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $566.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $557.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $543.54. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $386.50 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total value of $5,944,887.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc N. Casper purchased 750 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $585.45 per share, with a total value of $439,087.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,341.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992 over the last three months. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

