Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 204 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Lam Research by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 54.5% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 60 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.54, for a total transaction of $55,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,539.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $6,978,065 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $912.07 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $559.41 and a 12 month high of $1,007.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $933.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $839.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.51.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.99 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 29.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Lam Research from $975.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $957.95.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

