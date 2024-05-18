Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 40,741 VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.10% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the third quarter worth $213,000.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Price Performance
BATS:ITM opened at $46.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.17.
VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Increases Dividend
About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF
The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.
