Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.25% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,936,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,166,000 after purchasing an additional 323,979 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 565,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,404,000 after acquiring an additional 490,301 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 370,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,834,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 41,593 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FSIG opened at $18.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.76. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $19.02.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

