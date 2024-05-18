Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 5.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.1% in the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.00.

In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSA opened at $288.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $312.25. The firm has a market cap of $50.73 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.57.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 45.62%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.99%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

