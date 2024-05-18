Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,268 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 99,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 31.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

CGSD stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.39. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.62.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.