Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.76 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,534 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Clorox by 75.9% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,130,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,161,000 after acquiring an additional 487,974 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 17,658.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 484,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,078,000 after buying an additional 481,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 39.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,319,000 after buying an additional 415,999 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 17.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,415,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,517,000 after buying an additional 357,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 25.7% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,325,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,758,000 after buying an additional 271,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Clorox stock opened at $135.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.27, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.44. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $169.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 248.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Clorox from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Clorox from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Clorox from $164.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Clorox from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.43.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

