Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 6,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Up 0.7 %

Federal Realty Investment Trust stock opened at $102.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.11. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $107.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 155.16%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.60.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

