Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 362.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,653 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.09% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,070,000. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 429.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 44,586 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of USRT opened at $53.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $55.40.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.