Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF (BATS:FGRO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $233,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 118,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 177,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $22.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.59 and a 200-day moving average of $19.95.

About Fidelity Fundamental Large Cap Growth ETF

The Fidelity Growth Opportunities ETF (FGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth TR USD index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in growth stocks from domestic and foreign issuers. Stocks are selected based on fundamental factors FGRO was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

