Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 559.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,537 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,483 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Get SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $143.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.09. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $108.32 and a 1 year high of $144.25.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.