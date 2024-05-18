Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 37,360 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 68,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 125,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,214 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.2 %

Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $59.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.11. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $39.66 and a 12-month high of $59.55.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Insider Activity at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 54,070 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.88, for a total transaction of $2,967,361.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 6,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.93, for a total transaction of $360,034.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,363.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,928 shares of company stock valued at $6,475,216 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

(Free Report)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.